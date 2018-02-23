BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Marielle Thompson crashes out of women's ski cross heats
'That is a huge, huge surprise' - Olympic champion crashes out of ski cross heats
Winter Olympics
Canada's 2014 Olympic ski cross champion Marielle Thompson crashes less than 100 metres into the first heat in Pyeongchang.
