BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: USA end 20-year wait, stunning stone & halfpipe heaven

Watch the best of the action from day 13 of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including a thrilling women's ice-hockey final, a stunning stone in the curling and a spectacular men's ski halfpipe contest.

WATCH MORE: Gisin wins gold to match sister's achievement

Christie celebrates boyfriend's relay gold

'Stunning' five-point stone ends GB men's Olympics

Crashes & corks - Wise wins epic halfpipe final

USA shock Canada to reach curling final

The wait is over! USA win first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years

Inspiring people 'as good as any medal' - Christie

When gold medal celebrations go wrong

Gasser snatches big air gold with superb last jump

Schulting wins gold as South Koreans crash out

Gisin wins gold to match sister's achievement

Short-track gold and world record for Wu Dajing

Sweden's Myhrer wins dramatic slalom final

Double gold medallist Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom

Slalom skier falls twice in one run

Ski cross drama, Vonn's tears & the clipboard of power

Germany stun Sweden with overtime ice-hockey winner

Wise wins gold with historic halfpipe display

USA win ice hockey gold in thrilling shootout

World record falls twice in ladies' short programme

Norway's Bjorgen creates history as USA win women's team gold

Leman wins ski cross gold as rivals crash

Pat Sharp & the Clipboard of Power - big air commentary gets weird

Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold

German win dominate nordic combined team gold

Germany beat USA to women's bobsleigh gold

Tearful Vonn 'wants to keep racing forever but can't'

GB's Morgan reaches big air final

GB secure highest British finish in women's two-man bobsleigh

'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis

