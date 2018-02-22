BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie celebrates Sandor Liu Shaolin's relay gold
Christie celebrates boyfriend's relay gold
Elise Christie celebrates with her boyfriend Sandor Liu Shaolin after he wins the 5,000m short track relay gold in Pyeongchang.
