BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Belarus's Dzinara Alimbekava suffers embarrassing moment while celebrating gold medal victory
When gold medal celebrations go wrong
- From the section Winter Olympics
Dzinara Alimbekava crosses the line first in the women's 4x6km relay to hand Belarus their second gold medal, before suffering an embarrassing moment in the victory celebration.
