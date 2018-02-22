BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA beat Canada for women's ice hockey gold - highlights
The wait is over! USA win first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years
The United States avenge defeat in Sochi four years ago by beating Canada to win women's ice hockey gold following a dramatic shootout at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
