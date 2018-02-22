Winter Olympics: Great Britain women's curlers 'loving' pressure before semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Peach of a shot' sends GB into curling semis

Skip Eve Muirhead says Great Britain women's curlers "love playing under pressure" as they prepare for Friday's Winter Olympic semi-final with Sweden.

Muirhead's rink are one of Britain's last remaining medal hopes in Pyeongchang after Kyle Smith's men lost 9-5 to Switzerland in a play-off.

"We kind of thrive under that," said Muirhead. "When you're in the moment you don't think about anything else."

Great Britain beat Canada 6-5 on Wednesday to advance with a 6-3 record in the round-robin stage.

Muirhead's rink won bronze in Sochi 2014, losing to Canada in the semi-finals before beating Switzerland in a bronze medal play-off.

"In every competition we tend to start slowly and build momentum," she said.

"I always worry that we've left it too late but this time we haven't. We make it quite hard for ourselves but we've booked our spot."

'Why is your name McManus?'

Sweden lost the gold medal match 6-3 to Canada in Sochi 2014

Anna Hasselborg's Sweden finished second in qualifying behind South Korea, beating Britain 8-6 and losing to the group winners and Japan.

Vice-skip Sara McManus, 27, is the daughter of Stuart McManus, the Scottish footballer who played for Southampton in the 1980s before moving to Sweden.

"My dad comes from Scotland but I'm born and raised in Sweden, so I'm super, super Swedish," she said.

McManus no longer has any family in Scotland, her relations having moved to England.

"'Why is your name McManus?' - everyone is interested to hear the story," she added. "I love that my dad comes from Scotland."

'Britain will need their A game' - analysis

Rhona Howie, GB 2002 Olympic curling gold medallist

Great Britain will have to bring their A game against Sweden, but I'm confident they will because of the way they've been progressing this week. I really do think they'll come out firing.

When Great Britain get into the knockout stages they really seem to up their game, because they're in control of their own medal chances, whereas in the round-robin it's all a bit chaotic - anyone can beat anyone.

You know when the pressure hots up Eve Muirhead will be out to impress. She'll step up a gear when it gets tight.