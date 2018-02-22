Winter Olympics: How much do you know about curling?
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
Thu 22 Feb, 00:30 GMT, BBC Red Button (uninterrupted coverage until 18:00 on Connected TV & Online)
Thu 22 Feb, 13:00-18:00 GMT, BBC Two
Winter Olympics, Thu 22 Feb, 19:00 GMT, BBC Two
Thu 22 Feb, 20:00 GMT, BBC Four
Thu 22 Feb, 19:30 GMT, BBC Radio 5 live
How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.
How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.
Learn how you can get into snowboarding - a high-adrenaline sport which you can pick up the basics of very quickly.
Latest news and results from the official site.
This week's sport on the BBC includes the Winter Olympics, Scotland v England in the Six Nations and the Carabao Cup final.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired