BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Wu Dajing wins men's 500m short track speed skating gold
Short-track gold and world record for Wu Dajing
- From the section Winter Olympics
China's Wu Dajing wins men's 500m short track gold in a world record time of 39.58 seconds at the Winter Olympics.
