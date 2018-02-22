Winter Olympics: Andre Myhrer becomes oldest man to win slalom medal

At 35 years and 42 days, Andre Myhrer is the oldest man to win an Olympic slalom medal

Sweden's Andre Myhrer says "old boys can still do some fast times" after he claimed slalom gold aged 35 at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Myhrer beat Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern by 0.34 seconds, while Austria's Michael Matt took bronze.

Pre-race favourite Marcel Hirscher crashed on the first run.

Myhrer is the oldest man to win an Olympic slalom medal, breaking the record Mario Matt - Michael's brother - set in 2014.

Myhrer, who buys himself a guitar after winning a race, said he had been training "his whole life" for a moment like this.

"I'm not sure what the Olympic gold is worth in guitars. Maybe I will have to buy two," he said.

"I took bronze in Vancouver but I've been always dreaming about the gold medal. Now it's a reality and I'm totally blown away."

Myhrer is only the second Swedish man to win Olympic alpine skiing gold after Ingemar Stenmark won slalom and giant slalom gold in 1980 in Lake Placid.

"To be named alongside him is a great honour for me. He was my idol since I was growing up," said Myhrer, who win in one minute 38.99 seconds.