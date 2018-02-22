Winter Olympics: Russia curler Alexander Krushelnitsky stripped of bronze for doping

Alexander Krushelnitsky won bronze in the mixed doubles with wife Anastasia Bryzgalova

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been stripped of his Winter Olympics bronze medal after being found guilty of doping.

The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russians allowed to compete as neutrals at the Games despite the country being banned for previous doping offences.

Krushelnitsky, who won mixed-doubles bronze with wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, tested positive for meldonium.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said he admitted the anti-doping violation.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from this month's Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea over "systemic" doping at Sochi 2014, which Russia hosted.

But athletes who could prove they were clean were allowed to compete as Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR). The team of 168 was the third biggest behind Canada and the United States.

On Tuesday, the OAR team said a criminal investigation had been opened into Krushelnitsky's positive test.

It said there was "no evidence of the systematic usage of meldonium", and that he returned a clear sample on 22 January, when the team's curlers were tested before flying out to South Korea.

It added that "unbiased results" of the analysis of Krushelnitsky's samples showed a concentration of meldonium "indicative of taking it once" which would be "absolutely useless and ineffective in the context of enhancing physical performance or sports results".

Meldonium, a substance that increases blood flow and improves exercise capacity, was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency banned list in 2016.