BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: USA beat Canada on penalties to win women's ice hockey gold
USA win ice hockey gold in dramatic shootout
- From the section Winter Olympics
The United States beat Canada on penalties to win women's ice hockey gold at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Germany beat USA to women's bobsleigh gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired