Winter Olympics: GB out of men's curling after losing tie-breaker against Switzerland

Great Britain won a silver medal in the men's curling at Sochi 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Great Britain's men's curling team are out of the Winter Olympics after losing their tie-breaker against Switzerland.

GB had to win to secure a place in the semi-finals later on day 13, but the Swiss progressed to face Sweden after claiming a 9-5 victory.

Kyle Smith's rink led 4-1 after the fourth end and then claimed a 5-4 advantage following the eighth.

But the Swiss stunned GB with a five-point stone in the ninth end to give themselves an unassailable lead.

GB won silver at Sochi 2014, although David Murdoch's rink has been succeeded by Smith's.

They spurned a chance to clinch qualification on day 12, losing their final round-robin game to the USA, but they looked on course for the play-offs when they claimed four points from the opening four ends.

The Swiss levelled but GB edged back in front before Benoit Schwarz made the decisive play of the game in the ninth end.

He worked his final stone through a gap to push the British stones out of the house and send Switzerland into the last four having also reached the semi-finals at last year's World Championships.