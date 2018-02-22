BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Marcel Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom
Double gold medallist Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom
Winter Olympics
The overwhelming favourite for the men's slalom, Austria's Marcel Hirscher, crashes out of the event after missing a gate early in his first run.
