Winter Olympics: Andre Myhrer wins men's slalom, GB's Dave Ryding ninth

Sweden's Andre Myhrer won a surprise gold in the men's slalom as Great Britain's Dave Ryding finished ninth at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Pre-race favourite Marcel Hirscher, who took gold in the giant slalom and combined, failed to finish after missing a gate in his first run.
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen erred in his second run to hand Myhrer, 35, victory in one minute 38.99 seconds.
Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern won silver and Austria's Michael Matt bronze.
Myhrer finished 0.34secs ahead of Zenhaeusern and 0.67secs in front of Matt.
Ryding was ranked 13th after his first run but moved up to ninth, 1.17secs slower than Myhrer, while fellow Briton Laurie Taylor finished 26th.
"I've finished ninth at an Olympics and I'll accept that," Ryding, 31, told BBC Sport.
"I could have done more but others will feel the same way."
Ryding says he is aiming to challenge for a medal at Beijing 2022.
He said: "Andre Myhrer has just won and he's 35, Mario Matt won in Sochi at the age of 35 and I'll be 35 in four years' time. I came to skiing quite late and I'm really motivated to keep carrying on progressing."
Hirscher has won the last six World Cups and, competing at his third Games, he has finally become an Olympic champion in Pyeongchang - in giant slalom and combined.
But the 28-year-old's hopes of a third gold were dashed as he made an uncharacteristic error, losing his balance less than 22 seconds into his first run.
