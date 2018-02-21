BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ski cross drama, Vonn's tears & the clipboard of power
Ski cross drama, Vonn's tears & the clipboard of power
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day 12 of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including a thrilling men's ski cross final, a tearful Lindsey Vonn and 'the clipboard of power'.
Winter Olympics video
