BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Defending champions Canada edge Finland in men's ice hockey quarter-final
Highlights: Canada edge Finland in tight ice hockey quarter-final
A single third period strike from Canada's Maxim Noreau earns the defending champions a place in the men's ice hockey semi-finals, knocking out Finland.
