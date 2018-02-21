BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany stun Sweden with overtime winner in men's ice hockey
Germany stun Sweden with overtime ice-hockey winner
- From the section Winter Olympics
Germany continue their impressive form in the men's ice hockey, beating 2014 Sochi silver medallists Sweden to reach the semi-finals thanks to a Patrick Reimer overtime-winner.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: OAR score six to reach men's ice hockey semis
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired