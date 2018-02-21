BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain secure highest British finish in women's two-man bobsleigh
GB secure highest British finish in women's two-man bobsleigh
Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore are 'amazed' by their eighth place finish - a British record - in the Women's two-man bobsleigh, five months after having their funding completely withdrawn ahead of the Winter Olympics 2018.
