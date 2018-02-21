Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore are 'amazed' by their eighth place finish - a British record - in the Women's two-man bobsleigh, five months after having their funding completely withdrawn ahead of the Winter Olympics 2018.

WATCH MORE: Germany beat USA to women's bobsleigh gold

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.