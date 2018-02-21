BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany edge out USA to claim women's bobsleigh gold
Germany beat USA to women's bobsleigh gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Germany edge out second-placed USA by 0.07 seconds to clinch women's bobsleigh gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Japan shock Dutch shock for women's team pursuit gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired