Winter Olympics: Quirky, hipster or downright cool? Why the world has gone curling mad

"Swweeeeeeeeeeppppp Viiiccckkkkyyyyy!!!!!!!" we have found ourselves screaming at the TV.

Yes, we are first-naming Great Britain's curling team - that's the level of this obsession.

Every four years, during the Winter Olympics, we find ourselves totally engrossed in the highly strategic sport known as "chess on ice". And we are not alone.

Team GB's women reached Friday's curling semi-finals with a 6-5 win over Canada, while the men face a tie-breaker match after defeat by the USA.

American cult icon Mr T has even tweeted his support for the winter sport and coined the hashtag #curlingiscoolfool

So, IS curling cool?

If the past two weeks is anything to go by, it is.

For many, curling has become the topic of conversation in the pub, even if your friends have no clue what you're on about.

Others say the sport seems "boring", "complicated" or "like lawn bowls on ice", giving it a "senior citizens" vibe, but most agree the enjoyment comes when you get to know the rules, tactics and and some of the bizarre lingo.

And when you are able to use terms like "hammer", "hog-line", or "blank an end", it gives you that added kudos.

So we've established curling is cool. But is it a bit... "hipster"?

Stay with us.

What is often the first sign something has 'hipster' qualities?

Duh - facial hair.

Team USA's Matt Hamilton became an overnight meme when he appeared in Pyeongchang with his dapper moustache.

One Twitter user suggested American men should trim their beards into moustaches in an act of support as the USA prepared to face Great Britain in the round robin. And Hamilton reckons his facial hair could inspire a population increase.

So, hipster facial hair - tick. What else?

Funky glasses? It has that too.

South Korea's Kim Eun-jung, skip of the "Garlic Girls" (so-called due to their hometown's biggest export), has been given an adorable nickname by her fans around the world: "Glasses Sister".

The 27-year-old has caught the attention of viewers around the world for her steely stare and admirable determination not to let the passionate crowds in the Gangneung ice arena faze her.

OK, what else makes curling a little bit hipster?

Well, there is a rooftop bar in London where you can try the sport so that's another tick in the "quirky" column.

It's not as "mainstream" as its Winter Olympic team sport sibling ice hockey - one of the most popular spectator sports in the USA.

Which is probably why Jamie Murray likes it. Much like him, curling gets less public interest than its 'brother' but has just as much from love from its fans.

But don't just take our word for it. We asked for your curling confessions using #lovecurling and it's clear we're not alone with our feelings. Head over to Twitter, scroll through that hashtag and, soon enough, you'll realise it's not even up for debate. Curling is cool... fool!