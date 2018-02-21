BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Japan shock Netherlands to take gold in women's speed skating team pursuit

Japan shock Dutch shock for women's team pursuit gold

Japan shock favourites the Netherlands in the women's speed skating team pursuit, winning gold in an Olympic record time of two minutes 53.89 seconds.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

