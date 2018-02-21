BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: OAR beat Norway 6-1 to reach men's ice hockey semi-finals

Highlights: OAR score six to reach men's ice hockey semis

Olympic Athletes from Russia beat Norway 6-1 to secure their place in Friday's semi-finals of the men's ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: USA lose to Czechs in quarter-final shootout

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: OAR score six to reach men's ice hockey semis

Video

World record falls twice in ladies' short programme

Video

Norway's Bjorgen creates history as USA win women's team gold

Video

Leman wins ski cross gold as rivals crash

Video

Pat Sharp & the Clipboard of Power - big air commentary gets weird

Video

Goggia claims Italy's first women's downhill gold

Video

Tearful Vonn 'wants to keep racing forever but can't'

Video

GB's Morgan reaches big air final

Video

Klabo claims third gold in men's team sprint

Video

'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis

Video

GB men's curlers lose to USA

Video

Highlights: USA lose to Czechs in quarter-final shootout

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired