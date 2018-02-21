BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: OAR beat Norway 6-1 to reach men's ice hockey semi-finals
Highlights: OAR score six to reach men's ice hockey semis
- From the section Winter Olympics
Olympic Athletes from Russia beat Norway 6-1 to secure their place in Friday's semi-finals of the men's ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: USA lose to Czechs in quarter-final shootout
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired