BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Norway's Marit Bjorgen creates history as USA win women's team cross country gold
Norway's Bjorgen creates history as USA win women's team gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Norway's Marit Bjorgen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time taking bronze in the women's team sprint free, as United States' Jess Diggins wins gold on the final straight.
WATCH MORE: 'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired