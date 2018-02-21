BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Jamaica's first female bobsleighers make Olympic debut
Jamaica's first female bobsleighers make Olympic debut
- From the section Winter Olympics
Jamaica's first female bobsleighers Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell make their Olympic debut in the women's two-man bobsleigh, finishing 18th after the first two heats at Pyeongchang 2018.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
