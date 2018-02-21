BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn bids tearful Olympic farewell
Tearful Vonn 'wants to keep racing forever but can't'
Former downhill champion Lindsey Vonn bids a tearful farewell after ending her Olympic career with bronze in the blue riband event of the women's alpine skiing in Pyeongchang.
