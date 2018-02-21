BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: World record falls twice in ladies' figure skating short programme
World record falls twice in ladies' short programme
- From the section Winter Olympics
Russian Alina Zagitova, competing for the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, tops compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva's world-record score to lead the ladies' figures skating after the short programme in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Leman wins ski cross gold as rivals crash
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired