BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: World record falls twice in ladies' figure skating short programme

World record falls twice in ladies' short programme

Russian Alina Zagitova, competing for the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, tops compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva's world-record score to lead the ladies' figures skating after the short programme in Pyeongchang.

