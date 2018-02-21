BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA lose to Czechs in quarter-final shootout
The Czech Republic are the first side through to the Winter Olympic ice hockey semi-finals, beating the USA 1-0 on penalty shots, after the two teams played out a thrilling 2-2 tie through three periods and overtime.
