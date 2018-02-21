Winter Olympics: Great Britain into women's curling semi-finals after beating Canada

Canada had never failed to reached the women's curling semi-finals before

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Great Britain have beaten Canada to secure a place in the women's curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.

GB could still have qualified if they lost their final round-robin game while Canada had to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The reigning champions led for most of the contest but GB levelled it up at 4-4 after the eighth end in Pyeongchang.

Eve Muirhead's team, who won bronze in 2014, then clinched the last end by two stones to claim a 6-5 victory.

Canada led 3-1 after the first three ends but each team registered just one score apiece over the next four.

Then in the eighth end, GB managed to remove two Canadian stones from the house to level it up and make it a two-end match.

And although Canada edged back in front in the ninth end, GB had the hammer heading into the final end and took full advantage as Canada failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

The British men's team also have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals on day 12 as they face the USA in their final round-robin game, from 05:00 GMT.