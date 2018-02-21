BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB men's curling face a play-off after defeat by USA
GB men's curlers lose to USA
Great Britain's men lose to the USA to miss out on the chance of automatic qualification for the curling semi-finals and will now face a play-off match against Switzerland.
