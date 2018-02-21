BBC Sport - Winters Olympics: Billy Morgan qualifies for big air final
GB's Morgan reaches big air final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's Billy Morgan qualifies for the Winter Olympics' inaugural men's big air final, but team-mates Jamie Nicholls and Rowan Coultas fail to progress.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
