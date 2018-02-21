BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB women beat Canada to reach curling semi-finals
'Peach of a shot' helps GB into curling semis
Watch some of Eve Muirhead's best shots as Great Britain beat Canada to secure a place in the women's curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
