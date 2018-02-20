BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Korea hockey team's emotional goodbye
Korea's emotional goodbye to hockey team
- From the section Winter Olympics
After exiting the men's hockey competition following a 5-2 defeat to Finland hosts Korea say an emotional goodbye to their fans, leaving coach Jim Paek in tears.
