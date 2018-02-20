BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: South Korea claim gold and the Netherlands pick up unexpected bronze
Korea win thrilling team speed skating gold
Watch highlights as South Korea defend their Olympic women's short-track 3,000-metre relay title and the Netherlands pick up an unexpected bronze after China and Canada are penalised in Pyeongchang.
