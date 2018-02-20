BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Martin Fourcade becomes France's greatest Olympian with biathlon relay gold
France's Fourcade makes history with biathlon relay gold
Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Martin Fourcade becomes France's most successful Olympian, winning his fifth gold medal after he anchors the biathlon team to victory in Pyeongchang.
