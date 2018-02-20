BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Hosts Korea bow out after Finland defeat
Hosts Korea bow out after Finland defeat
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korea are out of the men's hockey after a spirited 5-2 defeat to Finland, with their players parading the national flag in front of the home crowd at the end of the match in Pyeongchang.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired