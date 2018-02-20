BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh sixth after first day
British bobsleigh sixth after first day
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore finish in sixth place at the halfway point in the bobsleigh at Pyeongchang. The pair end round two just 0.16 seconds off bronze medal position.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired