BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB claim 'excellent' curling victory over Japan
GB claim 'excellent' victory over Japan
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain take another step towards a semi-final place in the women's curling event, recovering from a shaky start to claim an 'excellent' 8-6 victory over Japan - their third win in a row.
