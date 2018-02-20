BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway advance to quarter-finals after their 2-1 OT win against Slovenia
Norway in quarter-finals after over-time thriller
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Norway earn their first Olympic win to advance to the quarter-finals after their 2-1 overtime win against Slovenia in the men's ice hockey play-offs qualification in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: WATCH MORE: GB's Penny Coomes & Nick Buckland miss out on a top-10 finish
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired