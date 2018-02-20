Winter Olympics: USA beat Slovakia to reach men's ice hockey quarter-finals

Ryan Donato has scored four goals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

The United States men's ice hockey team beat Slovakia 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Ryan Donato netted twice to top the Games' scoring charts with four goals, with James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Peter Ceresnak also on target.

They will face the Czech Republic in the last eight on Wednesday.

"We came in with the intention of being confident, not just being worried about going home," said Donato.

"I think we just played confident, and the chemistry is continuing to grow, and it's finally meshing."

Donato is now tied in Olympic scoring with his father Ted, a former Boston Bruin player, who had four goals and three assists in 1992 at the Games in Albertville.

"I saw some videos of him in between periods, celebrating. I've never seen him smile like that before," the younger Donato said. "It was good to see that."

Donato scores twice to send USA into quarter-finals

Kasai targets a record 10th Games

In 2014, Finnish punk band Van Dammes recorded a single called 'Mr Noriaki Kasai' in tribute to the Japanese ski jump legend

Japanese ski jump legend Noriaki Kasai missed out on a medal on his record eighth appearance at a Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but insists he will make the podium at the age of 49 in four years' time.

Kasai made his Olympic debut at Albertville in 1992 and collected a team silver at Lillehammer in 1994, before adding a large hill silver and team bronze 20 years later at Sochi.

The 45-year-old never threatened for a medal in South Korea, finishing sixth in the team competition, but has already set his sights on Beijing 2022.

"It was nice to be able to set a record of eight appearances," said Kasai.

"I'm not saying I want to be there, I'm saying I definitely will compete in Beijing. I was able to jump in front of my family here, next time I will win a medal in front of them.

"I would like to aim for 10 Olympic Games eventually. I'm not done yet."

Gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday

