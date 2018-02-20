BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Watch halfpipe skier's painful crash
Ouch! Halfpipe skier badly mistimes landing
Watch Swiss skier Joel Gisler's painful-looking crash as he lands on the lip of the halfpipe in the men's qualification round of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
