BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: USA beat Slovakia to reach ice hockey quarter-finals
Highlights: Donato sends USA into quarter-finals
Harvard student Ryan Donato scores twice as USA beat Slovakia 5-1 to reach the men's ice hockey quarter-finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
