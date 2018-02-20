BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie returns to the ice after injury

Christie returns to ice after injury

Great Britain's Elise Christie has returned to the ice to test her injured ankle before Tuesday's heats for the women's short track speed skating 1,000m.

The Scot appears likely to take part after completing a full training session and is scheduled to race in heat five at the Gangneung Ice Arena at around 10:12 GMT.

Christie left the ice in tears on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after a collision with China's Li Jinyu in Saturday's 1500m semi-final in which she "ruptured part of the tendons" in her ankle, Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay said.

Speaking on Monday, Hay said he was "cautiously optimistic" that Christie would recover.

Hay added Christie was "just desperate" to be able to compete, having also fallen in the 500m final in South Korea after being disqualified in all three events at the Sochi Games in 2014.

