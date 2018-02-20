BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB men beat Norway in curling round robin
GB curlers boost semi-final hopes with Norway win
- From the section Winter Olympics
Team GB's men's curling team ease to a 10-3 victory over Norway to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals at Pyeongchang 2018.
WATCH MORE: 'Not the strongest skier if we are brutally honest' - Low-risk halfpipe
READ MORE: Winter Olympics: GB men's curlers crush Norway to boost semi-final hopes
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired