Winter Olympics: GB men's curlers crush Norway to boost semi-final hopes

Team GB's men's curlers moved closer to a place in the Winter Olympics semi-finals after a 10-3 win over Norway.

Kyle Smith's rink raced to a 4-0 advantage after two ends and never looked like being caught.

They were helped in part by a poor display by Norway skip Thomas Ulsrud, as Britain won after seven ends.

The victory was Britain's fifth in eight games. Their final round-robin contest is against the United States on Wednesday.

Analysis - 'Best performance yet'

Steve Cram, BBC curling commentator:

That has been Britain's best performance of the games so far, not just in terms of the score but in the manner of their performance.

Great Britain walk off the ice a very, very happy team indeed.