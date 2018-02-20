BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada's Sharpe wins gold in women's halfpipe
Canada's Sharpe wins gold in women's halfpipe
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the gold medal-wining run from Canada's Cassie Sharpe in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe.
