BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB's Coomes & Buckland impress in free dance
GB's Coomes & Buckland impress with free dance routine
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch GB figure skaters Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland perform their free dance routine at Pyeongchang 2018 as they move into third place, albeit with with eight pairs still to perform.
WATCH MORE: 'Absolutely extraordinary' dead heat in two-man bobsleigh
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired