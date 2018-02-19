BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Jayne Torvill explains how to cope with wardrobe malfunction
How skaters cope with a wardrobe malfunction
Former Olympic champion Jayne Torvill explains how to cope with a wardrobe malfunction after French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis' dress broke, revealing her breast, during her short dance routine with partner Guillaume Cizeron at Pyeongchang 2018.
