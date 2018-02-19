Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod to have further surgery on fractured heel

Ormerod shared a picture from her hospital bed having returned to the UK

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is to have further surgery on Monday on the fractured right heel which ruled her out of the Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old from Yorkshire is back in the UK having had two screws inserted in her foot at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

Ormerod said the injured bone "nearly pierced the skin which stopped the blood supply" in her heel.

She is also hoping it is the last surgery before continuing her recovery.

Ormerod was injured while training the day before the Games began, having already fractured her wrist the previous day.

She described the incident as "definitely the worst injury I've ever had".

"I've never had so much bad luck," she added.

"It just sucks. Words cannot describe how gutted I was and how awful I felt. I've started to come to terms with it now.

"It's such a rare thing to break two bones in two days so it just wasn't meant to be."

Ormerod had to have two pins inserted into her heel