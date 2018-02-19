BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada set up ice hockey final with USA
Canada set up ice hockey final with arch-rivals USA
- From the section Winter Olympics
Canada will face the USA in the women's ice hockey final for the fifth time in six Olympics after producing a dominant display to defeat the Olympic athletes of Russia team.
