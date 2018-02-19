BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB women curlers narrowly defeat Switzerland
GB women narrowly defeat Switzerland in tense match
Watch highlights as Great Britain's women's curling team snatch a narrow 8-7 victory over Switzerland in Pyeongchang.
